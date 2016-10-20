European shares touch 2-week high as euro weakens, banks rally

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX up 0.2 percent; down 5.8 percent this year
* Banks lead sectoral gainers
* Shares in engineers GEA, Keller, Senior all slump
* But airline stocks rise as Lufthansa hikes guidance
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 20 European shares rose on Thursday
to their highest level in two weeks, helped by weakness in the
euro and further boosted by a rally in bank sector stocks.
The euro fell to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar
after the European Central Bank cooled talk of any withdrawal of
its monetary stimulus after deciding as expected to keep rates
unchanged.
Banks were the biggest sectoral gainer with a rise
of 1.3 percent. Deutsche Bank rose 3.8 percent after
German business monthly Manager Magazin said sovereign wealth
funds from Qatar and Abu Dhabi and a Chinese investor could buy
a 25 percent stake in the lender.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays rose
3.5 and 3.2 percent respectively, helped by results from U.S.
banks, especially in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodity
(FICC) trading operations.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.2
percent. The index remains down 5.8 percent so far this year.
Shares in German engineering company GEA tumbled
20.2 percent after the firm slashed its profit guidance for this
year.
Shares in British engineering company Keller and
engineering solutions company Senior also dived after
both companies issued profit warnings.
Shares in Nestle dipped after the Swiss food group
cut its sales outlook.
However, Lufthansa jumped 7.9 percent after
raising its profit guidance, lifting the shares of other
airlines such as Air France KLM.
(Additional Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)