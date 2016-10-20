European shares touch 2-week high as euro weakens, banks rally

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets) Updates prices, Adds details)

MILAN, Oct 20 European shares rose on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks, helped by weakness in the euro and further boosted by a rally in bank sector stocks.

The euro fell to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar after the European Central Bank cooled talk of any withdrawal of its monetary stimulus after deciding as expected to keep rates unchanged.

Banks were the biggest sectoral gainer with a rise of 1.3 percent. Deutsche Bank rose 3.8 percent after German business monthly Manager Magazin said sovereign wealth funds from Qatar and Abu Dhabi and a Chinese investor could buy a 25 percent stake in the lender.

Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays rose 3.5 and 3.2 percent respectively, helped by results from U.S. banks, especially in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodity (FICC) trading operations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.2 percent. The index remains down 5.8 percent so far this year.

Shares in German engineering company GEA tumbled 20.2 percent after the firm slashed its profit guidance for this year.

Shares in British engineering company Keller and engineering solutions company Senior also dived after both companies issued profit warnings.

Shares in Nestle dipped after the Swiss food group cut its sales outlook.

However, Lufthansa jumped 7.9 percent after raising its profit guidance, lifting the shares of other airlines such as Air France KLM. (Additional Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)