European shares inch higher, led by Valeo, Yara

MILAN Oct 21 European shares rose slightly in
early trading on Friday, supported by a weaker euro and strong
results from companies such as auto parts maker Valeo and
fertilizer firm Yara.
By 0715 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was
up 0.2 percent, building on a two-week high hit in the previous
session when dovish remarks from European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi sent the euro to its lowest since early March.
The index is down 5.7 percent so far this year.
Valeo rose 3.8 percent, leading gainers on the
STOXX index, as it lifted its 2016 profitability target after
posting a 16 percent gain in third-quarter sales.
Yara rose 3.6 percent after core profit and
revenues at the Norwegian based group fell less than expected in
the third quarter.
Daimler, however, fell 2 percent after the German
car maker kept its forecast for a slight rise in adjusted
full-year EBIT but trimmed its forecasts for sales volume.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)