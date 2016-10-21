European shares inch higher, led by Valeo, Yara

MILAN Oct 21 European shares rose slightly in early trading on Friday, supported by a weaker euro and strong results from companies such as auto parts maker Valeo and fertilizer firm Yara.

By 0715 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent, building on a two-week high hit in the previous session when dovish remarks from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi sent the euro to its lowest since early March.

The index is down 5.7 percent so far this year.

Valeo rose 3.8 percent, leading gainers on the STOXX index, as it lifted its 2016 profitability target after posting a 16 percent gain in third-quarter sales.

Yara rose 3.6 percent after core profit and revenues at the Norwegian based group fell less than expected in the third quarter.

Daimler, however, fell 2 percent after the German car maker kept its forecast for a slight rise in adjusted full-year EBIT but trimmed its forecasts for sales volume. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)