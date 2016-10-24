European shares rise, boosted by U.S. merger moves

LONDON Oct 24 European shares rose on Monday, buoyed by Zodiac Aerospace and by media firms, which benefited from readacross from merger moves in the United States.

The STOXX 600 was up 0.7 percent at 346.52, having ended Friday flat. Last week it posted its biggest weekly rise since mid-September, up 1.3 percent.

Zodiac Aerospace rose 3 percent and was the top riser on the index in early deals. It benefited from merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in its sector, with Rockwell Collins striking a deal to buy B/E Aerospace for $62 a share in cash and stock on Sunday.

Media and broadcast firms were also in focus, with ITV up 2.3 percent and Sky up 1.5 percent, after AT&T Inc agreed to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion over the weekend. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)