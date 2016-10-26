European shares fall as commodities, Lloyds weigh

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
LONDON Oct 26 European equities edged lower on
Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports, with
commodity-related stocks and British bank Lloyds under pressure,
though well-recieved results from Santander buoyed Spanish
stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3
percent, as a pullback in oil prices and miners were hit 6.5
percent drop in Antofagasta's shares after its results.
British banking stock Lloyds also dropped 3
percent after it too reported results.
Earnings weighed on chemical company Novozymes,
which dropped 11.5 percent and was the biggest faller on the
STOXX 600 after posting a lower-than-expected third quarter
operating profit and trimming its full-year outlook to the lower
end of its previous range.
It was joined by Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki
, which fell 8.5 percent after its own update fell
short of expectations.
However, Spain's IBEX outperformed, rising 0.1 percent after
Banco Santander beat forecasts, sending shares up 1
percent. nL8N1CW0OR]
Logitech jumped more than 11 percent after it saw a
rise in Q2 retail revenue, while Kering also rose
naerly 8 percent after its Gucci unit posted its first double
digit growth since 2012.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)