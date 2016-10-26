European shares fall as commodities, Lloyds weigh

* STOXX 600 down 0.6 pct
* Lloyds falls after results
* Commodities also weigh
* Though banks help Spain's IBEX
(Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 26 European equities edged lower on
Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports, with
commodity-related stocks and British bank Lloyds under pressure,
though well-recieved results from Santander supported Spanish
stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.6
percent, after a pullback in oil prices and miners were hit by a
7.2 percent drop in Antofagasta's shares, putting it on
track for its biggest daily loss since May.
Antofagasta said that it saw its full year copper production
towards the lower end of guidance, and expected output in 2017
to fall.
"Overall, we see these results as a negative, reflecting the
challenging operating conditions at some operations. 2016
production guidance remains high, in our view, while a potential
drop in output in 2017 is disappointing," analysts at Shore
Capital Markets said in a note.
British banking stock Lloyds also slid 3.1 percent
after it too reported results.
Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said
that the lender's PPI costs were a little higher than some
investors had been expecting, and also pointed to a increase in
Lloyds' bad loan impairments.
"It is that very (PPI) payment which has taken a big bite
out of profits and, potentially, prevented Lloyds from taking as
much advantage as possible from what still looks set to be a
delayed hit from the referendum outcome," Ken Odeluga, market
analyst at City Index, said in a note.
Earnings weighed on chemical company Novozymes,
which slumped nearly 13 percent and was the biggest faller on
the STOXX 600 after posting a lower-than-expected third quarter
operating profit and trimming its full-year outlook to the lower
end of its previous range.
It was joined by Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki
, which fell 9.1 percent after its own update fell
short of expectations.
Spain's IBEX, however, was a relative bright spot, trading
flat in percentage terms after Banco Santander beat
forecasts, sending shares up 1.2 percent. nL8N1CW0OR]
Logitech jumped 13.7 percent after it saw a rise in
Q2 retail revenue, while Kering also rose 7.3 percent
after its Gucci unit posted its first double digit growth since
2012.
"The most significant recent repositioning has been Gucci's
move, under creative director Alessandro Michele, from a
marketing-driven to a more creative direction," analysts at
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"This has begun to deliver strong sales acceleration ...
which we argue should persist as this approach is rolled out
across the range."
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Jon Boyle)