European shares fall slightly led by Novozymes; Gucci owner soars

* Pan-European index STOXX 600 falls 0.4 pct
* Novozymes leads losers after outlook cut
* Strong results boost Gucci owner Kering, Logitech
* IAG rises after British Airways pension deal
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 26 European shares fell
slightly on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings
reports including from Novozymes which touched a two-year low
after trimming its full-year outlook.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 percent,
with pharma and oil stocks weighing the most. The index is down
6.6 percent from a year ago.
Chemical company Novozymes slumped nearly 11.2
percent, making it the biggest faller on the STOXX, after
posting a lower-than-expected third quarter operating profit and
trimming its full-year outlook to the lower end of its previous
range.
"The deviations were due to poor performance in all
divisions," said Jyske bank analyst Frank Horning Andersen,
adding he expected to cut his estimates.
Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki was another
heavy faller, down 9 percent, after its own update fell short of
expectations.
Miner Antofagasta fell 3.2 percent after saying it
saw its full-year copper production towards the lower end of
guidance, and expected output in 2017 to fall.
"Overall, we see these results as a negative, reflecting
the challenging operating conditions at some operations,"
analysts at Shore Capital Markets said in a note.
Among the gainers, Kering rose 7.8 percent after
its Gucci unit posted its first double digit growth since 2012.
"The most significant recent repositioning has been Gucci's
move, under creative director Alessandro Michele, from a
marketing-driven to a more creative direction," Goldman Sachs
said. "This has begun to deliver strong sales acceleration ...
which we argue should persist as this approach is rolled out
across the range."
Logitech jumped 16.7 percent, topping STOXX
gainers, after it saw a rise in second-quarter retail revenue.
Spain's IBEX rose 0.4 percent, outperforming the
broader European market, underpinned by a 6.1 percent rise in
British Airways owner IAG. The British airline agreed a
new pension deal that will leave it room to pay dividends.
Lloyds Banking Group defied expectations of a
squeeze on earnings after Britain's surprise vote to quit the
European Union by reporting third-quarter profits largely
unchanged from a year earlier. After a weak start its shares
ended up 0.9 percent.
Heavyweight drug maker Novartis fell 1.9 percent
after a price target cut. The stock was the biggest single
weight on the STOXX index along with BAT, which fell
2.9 percent.
