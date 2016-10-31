Spain's IBEX off slightly, bonds outperform as political impasse ends

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 31 Spain's benchmark stock index , which has shown resilience to months of political gridlock, was down 0.7 percent on Monday after lawmakers agreed to grant conservative leader Mariano Rajoy a second term as prime minister.
Spanish shares tracked a weak open across major European stocks, with banks the biggest drag on the IBEX.
Bonds slightly outperformed. Spain's 10-year bond yield was steady on the day at 1.23 percent, while Portuguese yields rose about 1 basis point. Spanish yields have fallen in recent weeks as investors priced in an end to the political deadlock.
Spain's IBEX share index was down 0.4 percent, with shares in Bankia, BBVA and Banco Santander were down 0.2 to 0.8 percent.
The index is down 5 percent this year, slightly outperforming the 7 percent decline for Europe's STOXX 600, suggesting investors have largely shrugged off worries that political uncertainty would hurt prospects for Spanish firms. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.