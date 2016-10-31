European shares down for 6th day, Spain's IBEX underperforms

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
By Atul Prakash
LONDON Oct 31 European equities fell for a
sixth straight session on Monday, with energy shares tracking
weaker crude oil prices and financial stocks losing ground.
Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.6 percent, staying on
track for a second month of losses.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index, which has shown
resilience during months of political gridlock, fell 0.9 percent
after lawmakers agreed to grant conservative leader Mariano
Rajoy a second term as prime minister.
"Over the course of last few weeks, it became quite clear
that Rajoy was going to get a free run. Also, the Spanish
economy has done pretty well even without a stable government
and the market has performed relatively better," said Peter
Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
"Investors are treating Spain like all other markets. When
everybody else gets some wobble, then Spain gets it too."
The IBEX is down 5 percent so far this year, slightly
outperforming the 7 percent decline in the STOXX 600.
Among Monday's sector movers, the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and
Gas index fell 0.9 percent, the top decliner, as crude
fell further after non-OPEC producers made no specific
commitment to join OPEC nations in limiting output to prop up
prices.
"We do seem to be in this ongoing situation of oversupply
and until we see signs that the situation is turning around, oil
and energy stocks will remain under pressure. It's going to be a
theme for the reminder of the year," Dixon said.
Financials also came under pressure after some banks posted
disappointing earnings, with the sector index falling
0.7 percent. Shares in Unicredit, Natixis
and Royal Bank of Scotland fell 1.9 to 2.8 percent.
Swiss chemicals company Sika surged 14 percent to a
record high after saying it had won the latest round in a
takeover battle with Saint-Gobain, whose shares were
down 1.1 percent.
Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon fell
7.4 percent, the top faller in the STOXX 600 index, after its
top executive, Ola Rollen, was detained under investigation over
suspected insider trading in Norway. Rollen denied the
accusation, his lawyers said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by John Stonestreet)