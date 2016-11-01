European shares snap losing streak, boosted by Shell earnings

LONDON Nov 1 European shares rose on Tuesday
and were on track to snap a six- session losing streak with
Shell providing the biggest boost to the index following
forecast-beating results.
Royal Dutch Shell rose 3.7 percent after the oil
major reported an 18 percent rise in underlying net profit,
beating analysts forecasts and saying that next year's capital
spend will be at the bottom end of the expected range.
The move in Shell contrasted with BP, which was down
1 percent. While BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the
company's definition of net income, beat expectations, traders
said the beat was largely on the back of a one-off tax credit
while upstream results came in below forecasts.
In all, the STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.4 percent,
after falling 1.1 percent in October.
Moneysupermarket Group was the top riser, up 7.8
percent and set for its best day in three years after the price
comparison site reported results.
Tyre maker Nokian and consumer goods firm Orkla
also rose after earnings and were up 5.8 percent and
4.4 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)