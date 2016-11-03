European shares poised to end 8-day losing streak on earnings boost

LONDON Nov 3 European shares looked set to snap their longest streak of losses in more than two years as good corporate results, particularly from eurozone banks, helped support indexes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent after hitting its lowest level in nearly four months earlier in the session. The index fell in the past sessions on growing nervousness before the U.S. presidential election.

Societe Generale shares rose more than 5 percent while ING Groep shares were up 3.8 percent after results.

British satellite company Inmarsat rose more than 9 percent, the top STOXX 600 gainer, after reporting a 5.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, while Tate & Lyle gained 5.8 percent after raising its full-year profit forecast.

Credit Suisse shares were on the backfoot, however, after its results showed the bank lagged peers on trading revenues over the third quarter and upped its litigation provisions. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)