European shares weighed down by pharma stocks; Richemont rallies

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Nov 4 European shares fell in early trade on Friday weighed down by weaker drugmakers after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators to open a probe for possible price fixing.
By 0822 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 percent, while Europe's STOXX Healthcare subindex, down 1.6 percent, was the biggest sectoral faller.
The U.S. lawmakers on Thursday called to probe whether Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S colluded to set prices for insulin and other diabetes drugs. Sanofi and Novo Nordisk were down 1.6 and 2.5 percent respectively.
Top faller in the sector was Hikma, which was hit by a price target cut at HSBC on concerns over U.S. regulatory investigations into price collusion in the pharma market.
French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux was also down, dropping 7 percent on a disappointing revenue growth outlook.
But Richemont rose 6 percent after the luxury goods group announce a management revamp following the release of its quarterly results which a trader said beat estimates. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.