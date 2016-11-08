European shares up on encouraging earnings, focus on U.S. vote

LONDON Nov 8 European shares edged higher in
cautious trading ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election,
with encouraging results and updates from some companies
underpinning the broader market.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading 0.3
percent higher in early trading, after surging 1.5 percent in
the previous session on improved chances of Hillary Clinton
becoming the next U.S. president.
Clinton's chances of winning got a boost on Sunday when the
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said it stood by its July
finding that the democratic candidate was not guilty of criminal
wrongdoing in her use of a private email server. Clinton is seen
as offering greater certainty and stability, and was ahead in
five polls released on Monday.
Shares in Primark owner Associated British Foods
surged 6.8 percent, the top STOXX 600 gainer, after the company
said it expected profits to increase in the next fiscal year. It
also added that earnings could ultimately benefit after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
However, ArcelorMittal fell 5 percent after the
world's largest producer of steel reported third-quarter core
profit below expectations and said its final quarter would be
weaker than the third.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)