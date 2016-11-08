European shares up in cautious trading, focus on U.S. vote

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* STOXX Europe 600 index up 0.2 pct
* Investors focus on U.S. presidential vote
* AB Foods surges on encouraging update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 8 European shares edged higher in
cautious trading on Tuesday, with encouraging updates from some
companies underpinning the broader market on a day when
investors' main focus stayed on the election battle in the
United States.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading 0.2
percent higher by 0933 GMT, after surging 1.5 percent in the
previous session on improved chances of Hillary Clinton becoming
the next U.S. president.
Clinton got a boost on Sunday when the FBI said it stood by
its July finding that the Democratic candidate was not guilty of
criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private email server.
Clinton, seen as offering greater certainty and stability,
was ahead of Republican Donald Trump in five polls on Monday.
"As there are no new shocks in the press, it is clear that
investors are cheering the Clinton lead, even if it is too close
for absolute comfort," Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management, said.
"Yesterday's rally after a two week decline indicates that
the home straight has been entered and the market feels that the
Democrat horse will win by a length. The race is not over yet
though."
Investors stayed cautious as less than five months ago
Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union had defied most
polls and bookmakers' odds. However, some analysts said the
market's reaction could not be as sharp as some were expecting.
"Similar to our views pre-Brexit, we believe the already
high levels of risk premia embedded within equities coupled with
the improving global economic backdrop should help to cushion
any significant downside if Trump were to win," Barclays said.
The earnings season continued to move the market on Tuesday.
Shares in Primark owner Associated British Foods surged
8.8 percent, the top STOXX 600 gainer, after the company said it
expected profits to increase in the next fiscal year. It added
that earnings could ultimately benefit from Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
"We are long-standing admirers of the ABF business, and
continue to believe in the medium to long term potential from
Primark, being one of the most potent retail format's in
Europe," Shore Capital said in a note. "However ... the profit
progress will not be as linear as many had suggested."
Credit Agricole advanced 5.9 percent after the
lender said it had completed a simplification of its structure
in the third quarter that puts more capital into the listed arm
of the business, allowing it to set a minimum dividend level for
next year.
However, ArcelorMittal fell 6.8 percent after the
world's largest producer of steel reported third-quarter core
profit below expectations and said its final quarter would be
weaker than the third.
Sweden's Securitas dropped 6.9 percent, the top
faller in the STOXX 600, after the company warned that core
sales at its Security Services Europe unit would lag the market
in the fourth quarter and the first half of 2017.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)