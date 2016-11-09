European shares fall at the open after Trump elected U.S. president

LONDON Nov 9 European shares fell at the open
on Wednesday after Republican nominee and political outsider
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, bringing
uncertainty which roiled global markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 fell 1.1 percent, but well off
earlier lows. Growth-sensitive sectors such as autos, financials
and oil firms were among the biggest laggards.
Markets had priced a win for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who
was seen as a status quo option. There is substantial
uncertainty about Trump's policy positions, as well as market
scepticism over his views on topics such as trade.
Initial indicators had suggested falls of up to four percent
at the open. Shortly before European markets opened, Trump gave
a victory speech in which he said he would seek common ground
and not hostility, seeking to work with other nations and to
bring the country together.
Safe havens, seen as outperforming in times of uncertainty,
rose. Swiss stocks were up 0.7 percent, and health care
stocks, which faced tougher regulation under a Clinton
presidency, rose 2.6 percent.
Healthcare stocks were the standout sector
performers, up 2.4 percent in early trades as potential risks to
pricing practices in the U.S. significantly reduced with a Trump
win.
Gold miners were poised for a strong day as the precious
metal enjoyed its best day since Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Fresnillo rose 10 percent, also helped by a slumping Mexican
peso, and was the best performing stock across the Stoxx 600.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)