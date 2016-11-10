Rally in banks and miners push European equities to 2-week high

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX Europe 600 index up 1.1 pct
* Banks and miners among top gainers
* Construction index hits highest since 2007
* Aegon shares surge after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 10 European equities advanced for a
fourth straight session to a two-week high on Thursday, pulled
upwards by banks and miners, with encouraging results from
companies such as Vivendi also supporting the broader
market.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was last up 1.1 percent
after earlier setting its highest level in more than two weeks.
The index closed 1.5 percent higher in the previous session
after slumping 2.4 percent earlier that day after the shock
victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.
Analysts said that investors were focusing on Trump's key
policy priorities including generous tax cuts and higher
infrastructure and defence spending, along with deregulation for
the banking sector.
The European banking sector rose 3.4 percent, the
top sector gainer, helped by gains of over 6 percent for Credit
Suisse, UBS and Banco Popolare.
"The financial sector expects that under Trump's tenure,
there will be less regulations. A rising rate environment is
also good for their profits. I think the Fed could raise rates
by 25 basis points in December and then probably two times next
year," said Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit.
Shares in Aegon NV surged 13 percent, the top
gainer in the STOXX 600 index, after the Dutch insurer reported
better-than-expected earnings. It helped the European insurance
index to increase more than 3 percent.
Among other sector movers, European mining index
advanced 3.2 percent after copper prices jumped 4 percent to
their highest level in nearly 16 months on expectations that
policies under Trump could spur infrastructure spending. Prices
of other industrial metals were also higher.
The European construction and materials index
climbed to its highest level since late 2007 and was last up 2.4
percent. Shares in CRH rose 6.1 percent, while ACS
was up 4.2 percent.
Shares in miners Antofagasta, Glencore,
Anglo American and Rio Tinto advanced between
3.2 percent and 9.7 percent.
Some individual companies reacted strongly after their
updates. French media giant Vivendi rose 8.8 percent
after reporting a third-quarter core operating profit above
forecasts following a strong performance of its music unit.
Dutch fertiliser and chemicals company OCI spiked
9.6 percent after EFG-Hermes lifted its rating on the stock to
"buy", saying that a steep share price pullback was unjustified
and it believed that the stock offered a solid long-term growth
opportunity.
