European shares edge lower as utilities losses offset strong financials

* STOXX Europe 600 index ends down 0.3 pct
* Financials, miners, defence stocks lead gainers
* Utilities biggest sectoral loser
* Dutch insurer Aegon surge after results
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 10 European shares ended
slightly lower on Thursday as expectations of fiscal stimulus
from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump boosted government bond
yields, prompting losses among utilities which more than
outweighed stronger financial stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 ended down 0.3 percent
after rising to a two-week high earlier in the session.
Financial companies benefit from rising yields because that
eases pressure on their margins, already hit by ultra-low
interest rates, but falling bond prices make dividend-paying
stocks like utilities less attractive.
"Trump's policy platform is quite reflationary in terms of
corporate tax and regulation being cut, massive infrastructure
spending and large deficit financing. All looks to me as very
bad news for bonds and very good news for equities," said Olly
Russ, head of European income at Liontrust Asset Management.
"What I would be sceptical of at the moment are expensive
defensive stocks and there are risks of a wholesale switch back
into cheap financials, while telcos and utilities which are held
for high yield become relatively less appealing."
Euro zone government bond yields soared on Thursday
alongside U.S. yields on bets that protectionist policies and
extra fiscal spending under Trump will boost inflation.
The utility index fell almost 4 percent to its
lowest level in more than 3 years, leading sectoral fallers. Top
losers were Rubis and Engie of France and
Italy's Italgas. All fell more than 7 percent.
Among financial stocks, Dutch insurer Aegon surged
13 percent, further boosted by a better-than-expected earnings
update. It helped the European insurance index to rise
2.9 percent, topping sectoral gainers, while banks
followed with a rise of 2.3 percent.
Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit, said the sector
was also helped by expectations of lighter regulation in the
United States as well as of a rate increase by the Federal
Reserve next month.
The European mining index rose 2 percent, while the
construction and materials index hit its highest level
since late 2007 before paring gains, boosted by hopes that Trump
policies could spur infrastructure spending.
Defence stocks also climbed on hopes of higher
defence spending by NATO countries in Europe.
Some individual firms reacted strongly after their updates.
French media giant Vivendi rose 8.9 percent after
reporting a third-quarter core operating profit above forecasts
following a strong performance by its music unit.
South Africa's largest private hospital group Mediclinic
International fell 15 percent after earnings fell
sharply, as its operations in the Middle East weighed.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Gareth Jones)