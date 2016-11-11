European shares edge higher as strong Allianz update buoys financials

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
MILAN Nov 11 European shares rose in early
trading on Friday, underpinned by gains among financials stocks
following a strong update from the region's biggest insurer
Allianz.
By 0811 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was
up 0.1 percent. Insurers and banks led sectoral
gainers, helped by a surge in bond yields fuelled by hopes of
massive fiscal stimulus from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Allianz rose 4 percent after the German group
posted a forecast-beating rise in third quarter net income and
said U.S. bond fund manager Pimco saw inflows for the first time
in over three years.
Gains were capped by losses among healthcare stocks with the
sector's index down 0.8 percent, as well as among
heavyweight oil stocks, which fell on the back of worries over a
supply overhang.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)