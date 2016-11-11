European shares slip on questions over Trump's stimulus plan

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 down 0.1 pct
* Utilities bounce back but Innogy disappoints
* Strong Allianz results buoys financials
* Builders slip back after strong run
* Gamesa surges after upbeat outlook
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 11 European shares fell slightly on
Friday, with gains in Allianz after a strong update
and a rebound in utilities more than offset by concerns over the
risks involved in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's fiscal
stimulus programme.
After an initial euphoric reaction to Trump's victory,
investors expressed more caution about possible obstacles to his
ambitious project.
"After panic buying a more rational and selective phase has
started," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia
Capital in Milan. "The political and economic obstacles to his
plans must not be underestimated".
The construction and materials index, down 1.1
percent, was the biggest sectoral loser, weighed down by losses
among cement makers LafargeHolcim and Heidelberg Cement
, while Spanish builder ACS fell 3.6 percent.
The index hit a nine-year high on Thursday as optimism over
Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure spending program prevailed.
By 1027 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was
down 0.1 percent. Although the index was on track for its best
week since July, it is still down 7 percent so far this year.
Allianz rose 2.7 percent after the German insurer posted a
forecast-beating rise in third quarter net income and said U.S.
bond fund manager Pimco saw inflows for the first time in more
than three years.
"The turn-around in AM (asset management) net flows is very
encouraging and also the solvency remains strong which bodes
well for additional cash returns in the coming months," said
Daniel Bischof, analyst at Baader Bank.
Insurers and banks outperformed, also helped
by a surge in global government bond yields, fuelled by hopes of
a massive U.S. fiscal stimulus under a Trump administration.
Utilities, which fell sharply in the previous session as
falling bond prices make their dividend streams less attractive,
rebounded, with the sector index up 1.4 percent.
Italian regional utility A2A was the biggest gainer,
up 2.8 percent, after an upgrade to buy from Kepler.
But a profit fall at Innogy sent shares in the
German power utility's and those of parent RWE down
more than 4 percent.
Gains were also capped by losses among healthcare stocks
with the sector's index down 0.9 percent, as well as
among heavyweight oil stocks, which fell on the back of worries
over a supply overhang.
Gamesa was up 6.4 percent after the Spanish wind
turbine maker raised on Thursday for the second time in a year
its 2016 sales and earnings targets.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)