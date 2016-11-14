European shares led higher by stronger banks, merger deals

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 up 1.2 percent
* Banks among biggest gainers
* Siemens rises after acquisition
* Gold miners continue to fall
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 14 European shares rose sharply on
Monday, underpinned by gains among bank sector stocks, while
debt collector Intrum Justitia soared to a record high after a
merger deal and Siemens rose after a software acquisition.
By 0933 GMT, Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 1.1
percent. The index was boosted last week after the unexpected
win of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election fuelled
hopes of a huge fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.
That pushed up sovereign bond yields and further bolstered
expectations of a rate increase in the United States, prospects
that have prompted investors to favour cyclical stocks such as
banks over defensive plays like utilities and real estate.
Europe's STOXX Bank was among the biggest sectoral
gainers on Monday, up 1.8 percent, amid a series of reports
about possible merger activity in a sector whose margins have
been squeezed by sluggish growth and ultra-low interest rates.
Italy's UniCredit rose as much as 5.8 percent
after an Italian news agency reported that the rumour of a
tie-up with Societe Generale was circulating
insistently in financial circles. UniCredit shares came of highs
after UniCredit denied the rumour.
"UniCredit is in the middle of a restructuring and capital
increase, but their new boss used to work for SocGen, so it's
plausible in that sense," Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc
Valahu said. "The speculation will nevertheless help to jack up
the share prices of European banks," he added.
Commerzbank rose 7 percent after Handelsblatt
reported that the would be interested in buying smaller rival
Oldenburgische Landesbank from Allianz.
Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia soared 16
percent to a fresh record high after it said it would merge with
Norway-based Lindorff. Its shares led gainers on the STOXX.
London-listed support services firm DCC rose 8
percent after the company said it expected full-year operating
profit to be ahead of market expectations.
Among banks, UniCredit rose 4 percent. Over the
weekend, Reuters reported that Italy's biggest bank may seek to
raise between 10 billion and 13 billion euros in a share issue.
Siemens rose 1.8 percent after Europe's biggest
industrial group agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics
in a $4.5 billion cash deal that will further enhance
its industrial software capabilities.
"We believe the combination with Siemens' existing software
offering puts the company in a strong competitive situation from
a system perspective," said Baader Bank analyst Guenther
Hollfelder, who noted how the deal did not look too expensive.
Precious metals miners Centamin, Randgold
and Fresnillo fell for the third straight session as
gold prices hit their lowest in more than five months, as
expectations of a U.S. rate hike in December boosted the dollar.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Andrew Heavens)