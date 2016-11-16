European shares up for third straight session as commodities gain

LONDON Nov 16 European shares rose in early
deals on Wednesday, underpinned by a rally among
commodity-related stocks as well as gains in companies such as
Wire Card and Bouygues.
The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6 percent, on track
for its third straight session of gains.
The basic resources index was the top sectoral
gainer, rebounding nearly 2 percent after a sell-off in the
previous session, while oil stocks extended their rally,
up 1 percent as the price of oil firmed on hopes of an OPEC
output deal.
Among the top risers, German payment processor Wirecard
rose 3.3 percent after issuing guidance for 2017,
while France's Bouygues also rose 3.3 percent after
maintaining its outlook following a forecast-beating rise in
third quarter operating profit.
A 5.2 percent fall in Bayer, however, weighed on
Germany's DAX index, which traded flat and
underperformed the broader European market.
The drugmarker fell after a placement of 4 billion euros of
mandatory convertible notes.
