European shares edge higher, focus on Yellen

* STOXX Europe 600 index up 0.2 pct
* Miners gain, financials down
* Focus on Yellen's speech
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 17 European equities edged higher on
Thursday as basic resources stocks bounced back, while South
African financial services group Investec climbed to a
six-month high after reporting a jump in half-year profits.
Investec rose 4.2 percent, the top gainer in the STOXX 600
index, after reporting a 20 percent rise in half-year profit,
buoyed by a strong showing at its asset management and wealth
arms.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent by
0942 GMT after opening lower. The index is still down around 7
percent so far this year.
Investors also awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's congressional testimony at 1500 GMT for cues on the
economic outlook and rate increases.
"Despite the remarkable sell-off in the U.S. bond markets
and the rising inflation expectations, Janet Yellen is expected
to sound cautious and to refrain from giving too much credit to
recent turbulences in the financial markets," Ipek Ozkardeskaya,
analyst at London Capital Group, said.
"This is the major downside risk in the U.S. and global
equity markets today."
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose more
than 1 percent on expectations that metals prices would remain
supported following a pledge by U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump to invest heavily in infrastructure projects.
Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Antofagasta were up 1.1 to 2.2 percent.
However, gains in miners were capped by losses in banks.
The European banking index fell 0.7 percent, the
worst sectoral performer, as some investors took profits after
recent strong gains.
However, the beaten-down sector, which is still down nearly
14 percent so far this year despite a rally of more than 30
percent since a low in July, is firmly back on the radar as a
spike in bond yields on the back of improved growth expectations
has brightened the case for bank profits.
Shares in Credit Agricole, ABN Amro and
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 1.2 to 2.0 percent.
UniCredit dropped 3.5 percent after Il Sole 24 Ore
reported that the Italian bank was considering making provisions
to the tune of 7-8 billion euros to clean up non-performing
loans.
Among other sharp movers, an earnings miss at Ahold Delhaize
put it on course for its worst day in seven months. The
U.S.-European supermarket operator was last quoted around 3
percent lower after missing expectations for third-quarter
results due to weakness at its U.S. grocery chains.
Britain's Royal Mail slumped nearly 5 percent, the
worst performer in both the pan-European STOXX 600 and Britain's
blue-chip FTSE 100, after posting a 5 percent fall in
first-half profit.
"The decline is in line with company expectations but it's
still painful," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Mark Heinrich)