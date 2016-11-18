European shares propped up by automakers, miners fall

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MILAN Nov 18 European shares were marginally
higher in early trade on Friday, as a stronger dollar
underpinned export-oriented stocks such as automakers, though
gains were capped by weaker mining stocks.
By 0812 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2
percent, slightly extending gains made in the previous session.
Among automakers, Volkswagen was the biggest
gainer. The stock rose 1.2 percent after a source told Reuters
that the German group and its labour unions had agreed to 30,000
job cuts by 2021 as part of a plan to boost profitability and
fund a shift to electric and self-driving cars.
Europe's basic resources index, which includes big
London-listed miners, was the biggest sectoral loser following
gains in the previous session. Shares in Glencore, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton were all down more than 2
percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)