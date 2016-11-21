Mining shares rebound, pharma under pressure in weak European open

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
MILAN Nov 21 European shares were slightly
lower in early trading on Monday as weakness in defensives,
particularly pharma and consumer staples, offset gains across
the mining sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 percent.
Strength in miners helped UK's FTSE index stay in
positive territory, while healthcare dragged the Swiss index SMI
into the red.
Italian banks continued to be under pressure
amid concerns over capital hikes at Monte Paschi and
UniCredit, as well as over an upcoming constitutional
reform referendum. Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB hit a
six-week low.
In deals news, a U.S. regulator moved to stop a planned
Chinese takeover of the German chip designer Aixtron
sending its shares more than 8 percent lower.
UK midcaps were also on the backfoot following
outlook warnings from Essentra and Mitie,
raising concerns over the impact of Brexit on domestic UK
companies.
