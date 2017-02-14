M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady

* European shares pause after five-day rally
* STOXX index ends flat, staying close to 13-month high
* French automaker PSA to buy GM's European operations
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss
(Adds details, closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 14 European shares steadied on
Tuesday, as gains in the auto sector on news that PSA Group is
in talks to buy General Motors' European auto operations and
stronger banking stocks offset weaker consumer and pharma
stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat at
370.2 points, staying near 13-month highs hit in the previous
session when the index rose for its fifth session in a row.
Shares in PSA Group rose 4.3 percent to an
18-month high after the French car maker said it was in talks to
buy GM's European brands Opel and Vauxhall in a move that could
shake up the global auto industry.
"If the PSA-Opel deal were to go ahead it would certainly
fuel additional M&A speculation," said JP Morgan analyst Jose
Asumendi in a note. He mentioned as possible effects of any deal
a sale by PSA of Faurecia and a fresh attempt by Fiat Chrysler
to merge with General Motors in North America.
Fiat Chrysler rose 4.1 percent and Faurecia
rose 0.7 percent. The auto sector index rose
1.1 percent, making it the biggest sectoral gainer in Europe.
Banks were also strong, up 1 percent to a one-week
high as the sector was supported after Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen struck a hawkish tone on the timing of an interest
rate hike.
The sector was also helped by a 2.3 percent rise in Credit
Suisse as investors cheered to a better-than-expected
capital ratio at the Swiss bank.
Frozen baked goods maker Aryzta was the top gainer
on the STOXX, surging 11.5 percent after the company's chief
executive said he was stepping down, three weeks after the stock
had its worst ever day after a profit warning.
Consumer staples and healthcare sectors were the biggest
weight to the pan-European index. Losses in food company Nestle
and drugs firm Roche resulted in the Swiss blue chip
index SMI, where they are listed, to fall by 0.4
percent.
Shares in engineering firm Rolls-Royce was another weak
spot, down 4 percent, after the company announced an annual 4.6
billion pound loss, hit by a fine to settle bribery charges and
by losses on its currency hedges.
Sweden's online gaming firm Kindred Group was
up 10 percent after its quarterly profit topped forecasts, while
German industrial services group Bilfinger rose 3.9
percent after it reinstated a dividend and beat expectations for
2016 net profit.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Helen Reid
in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)