European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report

By Helen Reid and Kit Rees
LONDON, April 13 European shares were led lower
by declines in the bank sector on Thursday, leaving an index of
the continent's top companies to nurse a weekly loss.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.4
percent, ending the week with a 0.2 percent decline over a
holiday-shortened four-day week, following two weeks of gains.
The banking sector was down 1.2 percent at a
five-week low, set for its fifth straight day of losses as
investors globally fled risky assets.
Spain's Banco Popular and Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
led the sector's losses, down 3.6 percent and 5.5
percent respectively. French banks Societe Generale,
Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas were also
among the top fallers, down by between 1.4 and 2.6 percent.
“The global reflation trade came off and banks, which have
been doing quite well, have been dropping," Norman Villamin,
chief investment officer at UBP (Union Bancaire Privée), said.
"But we still see opportunity for European banks going
forward, and we are looking in the pull back for the opportunity
to put some money to work in European banks.”
German airline Lufthansa fell 3.1 percent after
investor InfiniteMiles placed a 2.5 percent stake at 15.25 euros
per share.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget rose to a record
high, up 7.8 percent. A group of private equity companies bid
around 200 billion Swedish crowns ($22.3 billion) for the
hygiene arm of the tissue and forestry products company, a
Swedish newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.
GOLD ADVANCES
SCA, which declined comment on the report, said last year it
would split its business into a hygiene segment and a forestry
segment.
Gold climbed to a five-month high on geopolitical tensions
and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the dollar's
strength.
Gold miner Centamin was up 5.1 percent. Blue-chip
peers Fresnillo and Randgold Resources also
gained.
Mediclinic rose 3.1 percent after a trading update
showed 2017 revenue increased 3.5 percent.
British retailer ABF was up 3.4 percent. Jefferies
raised the stock to "buy" from "hold", citing continued strength
in sugar and a turn in margins in its Primark unit.
Britain's Royal Mail rose 3.6 percent after saying
it would close its defined benefit pension scheme next year.
Danish, Icelandic and Norwegian exchanges were closed for
the Maundy Thursday holiday, taking volume out of the European
benchmarks.
Looking ahead, investors are focusing on upcoming European
company earnings and UBP's Villamin said he was looking for
results to reflect the macro-economic picture.
"We think that's going to be quite important for the next
leg of performance in the market,” he added.
