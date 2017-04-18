Miners, oil a drag on European shares

BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent, while sterling strength weighed on Britain's FTSE 100 which fell 0.6 percent.
The basic resources sector the biggest sectoral faller, down 1.7 percent, while oil & gas shares also fell 0.6 percent as the price of oil edged down following an expected climb in U.S. output.
Jeweler Pandora was the worst performing stock on the STOXX 600, down more than 7 percent. It was joined by DONG Energy, which dropped 4 percent after Citigroup cut its rating to "neutral".
Among risers, biotech firm Galapagos jumped 4.5 percent after raising $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering, while Germany's Uniper gained 3.3 percent after SocGen raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold". (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.
QUITO, May 23 Ecuador's leftist president-elect Lenin Moreno on Tuesday said he would name economics professor Carlos de la Torre as finance minister and former international oil executive Carlos Perez as oil minister.