European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play

LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings
underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted
back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1
percent, on track for its fifth session of straight gains.
France's CAC 40, which rallied more than 4 percent
on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of
the French presidential election, was flat.
Earnings were firmly in focus, with shares in AMS
surging 16.3 percent to a record high after the chipmaker
reported first quarter revenues above its own forecast and added
that it may raise its mid-term revenue growth
target.
Well-received earnings also boosted shares in auto stock
Volvo, which rose 6 percent after beating first
quarter forecasts.
M&A action also fueled shares, with luxury goods firm
Christian Dior rocketing 12 percent to hit a fresh
all-time high after a buyout deal.
LVMH and billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault
announced a deal to simplify their relationship with Christian
Dior by buying out its minority shareholders, aimed at boosting
LVMH's earnings.
LVMH's shares hit a record level and traded 3.3 percent
higher, while peer Hermes fell 4.3 percent.
Shares in Whitbread were the biggest fallers, down
6.6 percent after the Costa Coffee owner reported results and
said that it expected consumer confidence to dip next year.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)