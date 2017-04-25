European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play

* STOXX 600 hits 20 month high
* AMS jumps after results
* Dior up after buyout deal
(Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings
underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as the focus
shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now,
with the pan-European STOXX 600 index scoring its fifth
straight session of gains.
The STOXX 600 ended up 0.2 percent, after briefly hitting
its highest level since August 2015 during the session. It is up
7.1 percent so far this year.
A win for centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first
round of the French presidential election sparked a global rally
in risk assets on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief
over the reduced chances of a nationalist upset.
"You've got all these positive factors in Europe's favour,
but the problem is of course that we have had some political
road bumps to contend with this year," Ken Odeluga, market
analyst at City Index, said.
"That is the main cautionary factor that is this fly in the
ointment for what are a positive set of circumstances overall."
Figures from Thomson Reuters Lipper showed that net flows
into European mutual funds posted their third straight monthly
inflow in March with up to $100 billion of inflows potentially
in the pipeline. Investors are buying into the improving economy
and taking heart from the more favourable political landscape.
France's CAC 40, which rallied more than 4 percent
on Monday, ended up 0.17 percent.
Earnings were firmly in focus, with shares in AMS
surging 19.6 percent to a record high after the chipmaker
reported first quarter revenues above its own forecast and added
that it might raise its mid-term revenue growth
target.
Well-received earnings also boosted shares in auto stock
Volvo, which rose 7.6 percent after beating first
quarter forecasts.
M&A action also fuelled shares, with luxury goods firm
Christian Dior rocketing 11 percent to touch a fresh
all-time high after a buyout deal.
LVMH and billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault
announced a deal to simplify their relationship with Christian
Dior by buying out its minority shareholders, aimed at boosting
LVMH's earnings.
LVMH shares hit a record level and rose 3.9 percent higher,
while rival Hermes fell 4.5 percent.
Results, however, weighed on Swedish mining and smelting
firm Boliden, which fell 6.6 percent.
Boliden's core operating profit missed forecasts by 6
percent. It blamed a fall in volume of free metals at copper
smelters from unusually high levels seen in the previous
quarter.
Shares in Whitbread also dropped, down 7.1 percent
after the Costa Coffee owner reported results and said that it
expected consumer confidence to wane next year.
(Reporting by Kit Rees and Danilo Masoni; editing by Mark
Heinrich)