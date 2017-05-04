Earnings, data, politics push buoyant European shares higher

* STOXX up 0.7 pct; DAX at record high, CAC at 9-year peak
* More than 80 pct of European firms beat revenues so far
* Banks led higher by HSBC jump
* Oil stocks turn lower as crude prices slump
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari
(Adds details, closing pries)
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
MILAN, May 4 European shares powered ahead on
Thursday as earnings, economic data and politics aligned to
boost the market to further highs.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent,
holding at 20-month highs, while German blue chips
soared to an all-time high and France's CAC climbed to
its highest in more than nine years.
As the European earnings season nears the halfway mark, more
than 80 percent of companies have beaten analyst expectations
for revenues, showing that a recovery in demand is driving
sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
"The numbers (for Europe) are stronger than in the U.S.,
with the average earnings surprise standing at more than 10
percent, while sales surprises are a strong 2.4 percent,"
analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note.
Also supporting the region's stocks were signs that centrist
Emmanuel Macron is set for victory in France's presidential
election on Sunday, and a survey showing euro zone businesses
started the second quarter by turning out their best performance
in six years.
European banks rose 1.5 percent after lender HSBC
jumped 2.9 percent, having posted a
better-than-expected first-quarter profit and capital position.
"Overall we view this as a positive set of results," Gary
Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital Markets, said in a note,
adding that the figures could potentially push up forecasts.
Likewise a bullish statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve
after it kept interest rates on hold helped the sector, as banks
benefit from a higher interest rate environment.
Oil and gas stocks slipped 0.1 percent, reversing
earlier gains as crude fell to its lowest since November.
Concern over rising global supply and high inventories
effectively wiped out most of the gains made since OPEC
announced its first supply cut in eight years.
But Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell managed
to eke out small gains, both up around 0.3 percent, following
robust earning updates from both.
"We have seen a sharp recovery in profits and strong cash
flow from Royal Dutch Shell this quarter," said Simon Gergel, UK
equities CIO at Allianz Global Investors.
"The company has generated sufficient cash to cover capital
expenditure and the full cost of dividends ... This provides
further reassurance about the benefits of the BG deal to the
group’s cash flow and the sustainability of the company’s
dividends."
Results also boosted shares in brewer AB InBev and
Austrian engineer Andritz, Italy's Leonardo
and Ferrari, which were among top gainers in Europe.
Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards was the
biggest STOXX faller, dropping 6.4 percent after a disappointing
first quarter report. Fingerprint's operating profit slumped 88
percent, well below expectations, weighed down by excess
inventories.
British retailer Next was also under pressure, down
5.1 percent after cutting the top end of its full-year profit
guidance.
European mining firms fell 2.3 percent as copper,
aluminium and gold prices sagged, weighing on shares of
aluminium producer Norsk Hydro, Centamin and
Anglo American.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by John Stonestreet)