European shares sputter near highs but OPEC disappointment hits oil stocks

* STOXX 600 ends flat
* Oil majors drop after OPEC deal
* Petrofac down 30 on probe woes
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal
(Adds details, closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for
direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts
as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new
highs nears its end.
An OPEC meeting in Vienna that disappointed some investors
failed to move broader indexes but sent oil prices lower, making
the energy sector the biggest sectoral faller in the region.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
decided to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March
2018 in a bid to drain a global glut that has depressed markets.
But some were hoping for more and that sent oil prices
falling 4 percent, hitting energy stocks with Oil majors BP
, Total and Eni fell between 0.9 and
1.9 percent.
In the same sector, Petrofac fell 30 percent after
the British oilfield services firm suspended its chief operating
officer in response to a British investigation into alleged
bribery, corruption and money laundering.
The pan-European STOXX index fell 0.06 percent,
staying close to 21-month highs, while Germany's DAX
fell 0.17 percent after hitting an all-time high earlier in May.
After the recent run that saw record inflows into the
region, some investors have turned cautious on prospects for
more gains. Milan-based fund manager Anthilia Capital in Milan
downgraded its exposure to euro zone stocks even though the
European economy remained strong thanks to global demand.
First-quarter results have been surprisingly strong. More
than four out of five companies in Europe have already reported
with 65 percent of them beating earning expectations.
Some more companies reported results on Thursday with
Britain's Intermediate Capital Group jumping 14 percent
after its full-year results, and GVC Holdings also rose
2 percent after a first-quarter update.
British media group Daily Mail and General Trust
dropped 6.8 after it warned that revenue in its information
business would be lower than previously forecast.
James Butterfill, head of research and investment strategy
at ETF Securities, said that now the earnings season is over the
next focus points included the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB
meeting next month and UK's general election.
French aerospace supplier Zodiac gained 0.3
percent after accepting a reduced offer from aero engine maker
Safran, following a series of profit warnings. Safran's
shares rose 3 percent.
Analysts at Barclays said the offer was better than
expected, but they had doubts about the strategic rationale of
the deal. "Having high conviction in forecasts is a challenge
given Zodiac's enduring volatility," they said in a note.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Andrew Heavens)