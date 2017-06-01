Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise

* STOXX up 0.4 pct; Milan blue chips up 1 pct
* Banco Popular plunges on liquidation warning
* Inmarsat, SES boosted by takeover talk
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
MILAN/LONDON, June 1 European shares inched up
on Thursday, with blue chips in Milan taking the lead after
better than expected Italian economic growth helped markets
shrug off political worries.
Italy's economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter thanks
to firm domestic demand, the statistics bureau said, sharply
raising a preliminary estimate and improving prospects for the
year.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4
percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1 percent after
the data prompted renewed interest in Italian stocks as
investors seemed to recover from rattled nerves earlier this
week over a possible early election and the rescue of two ailing
regional banks.
"The data is better than expected. It's good news," said
Prometeia economist Stefania Tomasini. "The recovery is helped
by an acceleration of household consumption while the slowdown
to investment was a disappointment."
Italian banks rose 1.2 percent, having been
among the hardest hit by this week's drop. UniCredit
rose 0.6 percent after HSBC raised its target on the stock on
optimism about the heavyweight lender's restructuring plan.
"The first quarter results were the first chance we got to
take a glimpse at execution with management able to tick all
boxes ... At the same time, core revenues continue to perform
well," HSBC analyst Jason Kepaptsoglou said in a note.
Adding to a healthier picture, Rome and the European
Commission reached a preliminary agreement on a state bailout
for problem bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
This contrasted with the mood in Spain, where Banco Popular
plunged 17.7 percent after a European watchdog warned
EU officials the Spanish bank may need to be wound down if it
fails to find a buyer.
Spain's IBEX lagged European neighbours.
On the stock-specific level, praise heaped on Nokia
by analysts boosted the phone company and helped push
France's CAC 40 up 0.8 percent.
Nokia shares rose 3.2 percent, adding to their gains since
last week's resolution of a long-running patent dispute with
Apple.
A JP Morgan analyst said the telecom equipment market should
provide the next leg of growth for Nokia, which on Wednesday
re-launched its classic 3310 "brick" phone in its home market of
Finland.
Fiat Chrysler jumped 4.7 percent after its car
sales in the U.S. exceeded expectations.
Clinical care company Elekta dropped 8.1 percent
after it reported a surprise drop in fourth-quarter earnings and
order intake.
In London, strength in large exporters helped the benchmark
FTSE 100 index inch back towards an all-time high.
Inmarsat gained 4.8 percent, and France's SES
and Eutelsat also rose sharply on
speculation they could be takeover targets, after sources said
that Softbank would let its planned $14 billion merger between
satellite startup OneWeb and Intelsat collapse.
Akzo Nobel fell 1.2 percent after U.S. rival PPG
Industries said it would not launch a formal bid for
Akzo after repeated informal offers were rejected.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Elisa Anzolin Additional
reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Susan Fenton)