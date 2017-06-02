FTSE hits new record, Europe boosted by appetite for riskier assets

* STOXX 600 up 0.6 pct
* FTSE, mid-caps hit new record high
* Tenth week of inflows for European equities - BAML
* M&A volumes up 37 pct so far from last year
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 2 A wave of positive economic data
lifted stocks across Europe and sent Britain's FTSE to a new
record high, with cyclicals leading the way as investors
maintained strong flows into the region.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6 percent by
0720 GMT, while Euro zone stocks gained 0.9 percent
and euro zone blue chips jumped 1.1 percent, set for
their first weekly gain in a month.
Gains of 0.3 percent pushed Britain's FTSE up into
positive territory for the week, inching up to a fresh record
high of 7,585.4 points.
Positive employment and manufacturing data from the U.S. had
sent world stocks to a record high earlier on Friday, at the end
of what Bank of America Merrill Lynch called a 'risk-on' week of
flows.
Banks led gains in Europe with auto stocks
hot on their heels, helping push the carmaker-heavy DAX
up 1.2 percent.
Shares in Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen rose despite a decline
in monthly U.S. car sales.
Banks led gains on the CAC 40 and were the top boost to
Italy's FTSE MIB as well.
Linde rose 1.7 percent, among top DAX gainers,
after sealing a $73 billion merger deal with U.S. peer Praxair
to create an industrial gases leader.
Merger and acquisition volumes are up 37 percent versus the
same period last year, at $361 billion year-to-date, according
to Reuters data. M&A has been a powerful engine driving shares
higher.
U.S. President Trump delivered a blow to the renewable
energy agenda, saying he would withdraw the United States from
the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change,
though European and Asian leaders reaffirmed their commitment to
it.
Shares in Danish wind energy provider Vestas fell
2.4 percent, on track for their worst weekly losses in six
months.
Europe's energy stock index, which includes oil and
gas as well as renewable companies, was the worst-performing,
down 0.7 percent.
French pharmaceuticals firm Ipsen pared gains after
jumping to a record high, as CFO Aymeric Le Chatelier doused
investors' expectations of a potential 1.67 billion euro share
buyback.
Le Chatelier said the group does not plan any large share
buyback operation and that it merely meant to update market
conditions for future share buybacks.
Ipsen remained at the top of the STOXX 600, up 3.5 percent.
Cable provider Prysmian secured a spot on Goldman
Sachs' 'conviction' list of stocks, sending it up 3.1 percent
among top European gainers.
B&M European Value Retail was among top fallers,
down 3.3 percent after private equity firms CD&R and SSA sold a
12.5 percent stake in the firm.
European equities saw a 10th consecutive week of inflows,
according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch which
reaffirmed the region's attractiveness to international
investors.
