Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset

LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early
deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks
after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh
political turmoil.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3
percent, while a drop in sterling to a seven-month low helped
Britain's internationally-facing FTSE 100 index gain 1
percent.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party lost its
majority in the House Commons just 10 days before Brexit talks
were due to start, with the prospect of a hung parliament
sparking fresh concerns around Britain's exit from the European
Union.
Defensive sectors - those less dependent on the economic
cycle - such as food and beverages and health care
rose 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, while
British utilities such as Centrica were among top
gainers.
Likewise safe-haven precious miners were also in demand,
with Fresnillo up 3.2 percent, while overseas-earners
such as Burberry and Diageo also rose.
Italian banks UBI Banca and Banco BPM
jumped 6.5 percent and 2.5 respectively, leading a rise among
European lenders.
Stocks linked to the British housebuilding industry were the
biggest STOXX fallers, however, with builders merchant Travis
Perkins dropping nearly 4 percent, Howden Joinery
dropped 3.7 percent and commercial REIT Great Portland
Estates fell 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)