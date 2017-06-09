British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters

* STOXX flat, FTSE gets sterling boost
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop
* Broker downgrades hit Philips Lighting, Rexel
* Basic resources provide biggest sectoral boost
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
MILAN/LONDON, June 9 European stocks were choppy
on Friday after Britain's election delivered no clear winner on
the eve of Brexit talks, though a slump in the sterling gave an
edge to shares in UK exporters.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat by 0919
GMT, having moved in and out positive territory throughout the
day, while the UK's internationally facing blue chip FTSE 100
index outperformed with a gain of 0.8 percent.
"Whilst a hung parliament was not the specific outcome that
many expected, asset prices in the UK and to a certain extent
globally, already discounted a period of extended political
uncertainty given the complexity of delivering on the outcome of
last year's EU referendum," said Paras Anand, CIO European
Equities at Fidelity International.
"Simply put, that we are facing a period of political
uncertainty is nothing new," he added.
After hitting their highest level in nearly two years in May
on the back on a surprisingly strong earnings seasons and record
inflows, European equities have been moving sideways with
investors seeking fresh catalysts to extend the rally.
British voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a
devastating blow in a snap election she had called to strengthen
her hand in Brexit talks, wiping out her parliamentary majority
and throwing the country into political turmoil.
That prompted sterling to fall as much as 2.5 percent, which
in turn gave a strong boost to British companies which sell
outside their country. Among them were oil major BP, bank
HSBC and beverages group Diageo, all up between
1.1 and 1.6 percent.
In turn, companies that make most of their revenues in the
UK were hit with Lloyds Bank down 3.4 percent and
supermarket Marks and Spencer down 2.4 percent.
Some investors said May's failure to get a strong hand in
parliament lowered the chances of a so called "hard Brexit", a
development which could ultimately boost the pound.
"The outcome is a clear near-term market negative, but in
the medium-term the probability of shifting the UK towards a
'softer' Brexit position and less fiscal tightening have
increased,” Deutsche Bank FX strategist George Saravelos said in
a note to clients.
On the broader European market, Italian bank UBI Banca
rose 5.9 percent, leading gainers on the STOXX, as
investors were upbeat about a possible rescue of two troubled
regional lenders. Traders also cited an upbeat note from local
broker Equita which upgraded the stock to buy saying the market
had underestimated the benefits of an acquisition.
Basic resources stocks provided the biggest lift to the
STOXX as copper prices rose, helped by supply concerns in Chile
and recent data pointing to robust import demand from China.
Heavyweight miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Glencore
all rose more than 1 percent.
Elsewhere price action was driven by broker moves.
Analyst at Citi and Denmark's Jyske Bank both cut their
rating on Philips Lighting to sell, sending shares in
the world's largest light maker down 1.6 percent.
French electrical parts distributor Rexel fell 3.1
percent after a two-notch downgrade to sell at Kepler, while
shares Dutch builder Heijmans rose 4.7 percent after
an upgrade to buy from the same broker.
Back in the UK, utilities including Centrica,
National Grid and SSE all rose as prospects of a
hung parliament diluted risks of harsher regulation - the
Conservatives and Labour party have both proposed tariff caps.
Stocks linked to the British housebuilding industry were the
biggest STOXX fallers.
Builders merchant Travis Perkins fell 4.1 , Howden
Joinery dropped 4 percent and commercial REIT Great
Portland Estates fell 2.2 percent.
UK travel stocks and pub companies also fell, while the
domestically exposed FTSE 250 index fell 0.5 percent.
"So lots of uncertainties and the domestic political and
economic path forward is murky. However for UK equities the
outlook is more measured and we will be looking for selective
buying opportunities," said Richard Colwell, Head of UK Equities
at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Andrew Heavens)