British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters

* STOXX up 0.3 pct at close, FTSE gets sterling boost
* Financials, basic resources provide biggest sectoral boost
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop
(Adds detail, updates prices at close)
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
MILAN/LONDON, June 9 European stocks were choppy
on Friday after Britain's election delivered no clear winner on
the eve of Brexit talks, though a slump in sterling gave an edge
to shares in UK exporters.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the session
0.3 percent higher, having moved in and out positive territory
throughout the day, while the UK's internationally-facing blue
chip FTSE 100 index outperformed with a gain of 1
percent.
"Whilst a hung parliament was not the specific outcome that
many expected, asset prices in the UK and to a certain extent
globally, already discounted a period of extended political
uncertainty given the complexity of delivering on the outcome of
last year's EU referendum," said Paras Anand, CIO European
Equities at Fidelity International.
"Simply put, that we are facing a period of political
uncertainty is nothing new," he added.
After hitting their highest level in nearly two years in May
on the back of a surprisingly strong earnings seasons and record
inflows, European equities have been moving sideways with
investors seeking fresh catalysts to extend the rally.
British voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a
devastating blow in a snap election she had called to strengthen
her hand in Brexit talks, wiping out her parliamentary majority
and throwing the country into political turmoil.
That prompted sterling to fall as much as 2.5 percent, which
in turn gave a strong boost to British companies which sell
outside their country. Among them were packaging firm Smurfit
Kappa, miner Antofagasta, bank Standard
Chartered and oil major BP, all up between 2.5
and 5 percent.
In turn, companies that make most of their revenues in the
UK were hit with Lloyds Bank down 1 percent and
supermarket Marks and Spencer down 1.8 percent.
Some investors said May's failure to get a strong hand in
parliament lowered the chances of a so called "hard Brexit", a
development which could ultimately boost the pound.
"The outcome is a clear near-term market negative, but in
the medium-term the probability of shifting the UK towards a
'softer' Brexit position and less fiscal tightening have
increased,” Deutsche Bank FX strategist George Saravelos said in
a note to clients.
On the broader European market, Italian bank UBI Banca
rose 3.5 percent, among top gainers on the STOXX, as
investors were upbeat about a possible rescue of two troubled
regional lenders. Traders also cited an upbeat note from local
broker Equita which upgraded the stock to "buy", saying that the
market had underestimated the benefits of an acquisition.
Basic resources stocks also helped lift the STOXX as copper
prices rose, helped by supply concerns in Chile and recent data
pointing to robust import demand from China.
Back in the UK, utilities including Centrica and SSE
all rose before trimming gains as prospects of a hung
parliament diluted risks of harsher regulation - the
Conservatives and Labour party have both proposed tariff caps.
Stocks linked to the British housebuilding industry were the
biggest STOXX fallers.
Builders merchant Travis Perkins fell 3 percent,
Howden Joinery dropped 2.8 percent and housebuilder
Berkeley Group was down 3.6 percent.
UK travel stocks and pub companies also fell, while the
domestically exposed FTSE 250 index recovered to end 0.1
percent higher.
"So lots of uncertainties and the domestic political and
economic path forward is murky. However for UK equities the
outlook is more measured and we will be looking for selective
buying opportunities," said Richard Colwell, Head of UK Equities
at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees; Editing by Toby
Chopra)