Tech recovery helps European shares bounce back from 7-week lows; Capita rockets

LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from
seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech
firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were
led by a jump in shares in Capita.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5
percent, partly recovering losses from the previous session
following a brutal sell-off in tech stocks. The tech
sector was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.1 percent after posting
a 3.6 percent loss on Monday.
Gains among health stocks and banks also
helped, with Italian lenders UBI Banca, UniCredit
and Banco BPM among the biggest gainers in
the sector.
Shares in troubled British outsourcing firm Capita
jumped more than 12 percent after the group reiterated its
outlook, saying that it hoped to improve its profitability and
secure more contract wins in the second half of 2017 following a
series of profit warnings.
Visitor attractions group Merlin Entertainments
fell around 3 percent, however, after striking a cautious tone
in its outlook and saying that attacks in Manchester and London
had hit domestic demand.
Broker action also propelled shares in London Stock Exchange
Group 3.3 percent higher after Credit Suisse and RBC
raised their target prices on the stock. This helped
Britain's FTSE 100 gain 0.3 percent.
Strength in the energy sector also helped underpin
gains, with Petrofac the biggest oil & gas riser.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Hugh Lawson)