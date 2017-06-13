Tech recovery, Italian banks help European shares bounce back from 7-week lows

* STOXX 600 up 0.6 pct
* Tech sector rebounds
* Italian lenders lead banks
* Capita jumps as recovery on track
(Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 13 A recovery in tech stocks and
fresh optimism over Italy's troubled banking sector lifted
European shares off 7-week lows on Tuesday, while a bounce in
Capita boosted British equities.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6
percent, almost fully recovering losses from the previous
session, while Italy's benchmark rose 1 percent.
Europe's tech sector eased back after Monday's
sell-off when concerns over valuations in U.S. companies had
spilled over to European peers, particularly companies supplying
Apple.
"The tech sector has been relied upon as the driver of the
bull-run, particularly in the U.S., so whenever there is any
weakness that's observed there, it is quickly picked up by the
market," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles
Hanover Investments, said.
"The sector is fairly well-valued, in some respects quite
richly-valued, so that could be a weakness if we do see a
souring in sentiment."
Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon and ASM
International were among the top gainers in the
sector, up around 2 to 3 percent while the broader sector rose
1.3 percent.
Italian banks were another bright spot, buoyed
by renewed hopes over a bailout for struggling Veneto banks,
with the Italian economy minister saying that the country was
"close" to a solution amid talks with the European Union.
Italian lenders UBI Banca and BPER Banca
led the European banking index, rising 4.6 percent and
2.1 percent respectively, while UniCredit also gained
1.4 percent.
"It's quite evident that the authorities are not too keen to
let any institutions really, really fail ... there's always a
last-minute deal done for them," Charles Hanover Investments'
Roy said, adding that he saw value in Italy and Spain over the
next 18 to 24 months.
Among individual stocks, shares in troubled British
outsourcing firm Capita jumped 12 percent after the
group reiterated its outlook, saying that it hoped to improve
its profitability and secure more contract wins in the second
half of 2017 following a series of profit warnings.
Visitor attractions group Merlin Entertainments
fell around 2.5 percent, however, after striking a cautious tone
in its outlook and saying that attacks in Manchester and London
had hit domestic demand.
Broker action also propelled shares in London Stock Exchange
Group 4.4 percent higher after Credit Suisse and RBC
raised their target prices on the stock. This helped
Britain's FTSE 100 gain 0.2 percent.
Strength in the energy sector also helped underpin
gains, with Petrofac the biggest oil & gas riser.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Hugh Lawson)