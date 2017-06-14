European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk

LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks
gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal
chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark and its euro
zone counterpart rose 0.4 percent, in line with
blue-chips with broad investor focus on the U.S. Fed
rate decision later in the day in which the bank is widely
expected to raise rates.
In the U.K., the FTSE 100 was little changed while
midcaps rose 0.6 percent.
Hexagon stole the limelight, jumping more than 16
percent to a new record high after a Wall Street Journal report
that the Swedish measurement firm was in talks for a potential
sale to undisclosed buyers.
Technology stocks were the best-performing for the
second session running, up 1.3 percent and clawing back after a
nosedive fueled by jitters over valuations, particularly in the
U.S.
Chipmakers Infineon, Dialog Semiconductor
and ASML all gained 1.2 to 1.5 percent.
British housebuilder Bellway gained ground after its
trading update showed robust demand for homes did not slow ahead
of a national election on June 8.
The builder's upbeat tone also lifted peers Barratt
Development and Taylor Wimpey.
And Italian banks maintained their strength with Banco BPM
was again among top Italian gainers after saying it
would repurchase retail bonds from smaller Italian lenders for
123 million euros.
Meanwhile Euronext fell to the bottom of the
European index after BNP Paribas and Societe Generale sold
shares in the firm for 45 euros per share.
Euro zone industrial production data later in the day will
give investors a steer on the underlying health of the economy,
while British wage growth and unemployment figures could add to
evidence of a squeeze on Britons' paychecks.
