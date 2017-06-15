European shares dragged lower by retailers, resource stocks

* STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 15 European shares fell on Thursday
as sagging oil prices hit basic resources stocks, while
retailers slipped after H&M missed expectations and UK
data showed consumers are feeling the impact of rising
inflation.
Crude prices wallowed near a six-week low as doubts grew
over OPEC's ability to cut oil supplies, weighing on stocks
worldwide and adding to worries over the resilience of sectors
most geared to economic growth.
The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark fell to its
lowest since April 24 before paring some losses and ended down
0.4 percent. Euro zone stocks and blue-chips
fell 0.6 percent.
Basic resource stocks fell 1.7 percent while energy
stocks fell 0.6 percent.
"Numbers showing the supply-demand imbalance are pushing
commodities to the downside," said David Stubbs, global market
strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"OPEC has been unable to control global production, and the
situation in Qatar is showing it is not very united," he added.
Large brokers have been turning away from cyclicals and into
defensives lately as they see strong momentum in European data
fading, removing a catalyst for the sectors most sensitive to
growth.
Energy stocks are the worst-performing in Europe this year,
and the only sector to have fallen year-to-date.
Retailers were also under significant pressure.
Europe's retail index fell 2.2 percent, the biggest
sectoral faller in Europe, and Britain's mid-caps
suffered their sharpest fall this year, as investors grew more
skittish about the resilience of consumer spending in Britain,
where is inflation is climbing due largely to a weak pound.
Retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, adding
to multiplying signs of inflation depressing consumer spending,
the engine of the UK economy.
"I don't think this is a surprise to anyone in terms of the
narrative about how weak and stretched the consumer is and will
be for the next quarters," said Stubbs.
"If retail sales are weak then the pie is contracting and
someone is going to get hammered. Those that are unable to deal
with that are going to see a much weaker bottom line," he added.
DFS Furniture plummeted 20 percent on Britain's
small-cap index after a profit warning which it blamed on a dip
in demand, with significant declines in store footfall.
In Europe, H&M shares fell 5.5 percent after May
sales missed forecasts, adding to a string of softer figures
from the Swedish fashion retailer, which blamed tough trading
conditions.
Petrofac shares were a rare bright spot on falling
markets, up 3.9 percent, after a Jefferies upgrade to buy.
Telecoms firm Proximus fell 3.6 percent after
suffering a cut to 'sell' from Citi.
Meanwhile stocks in Athens inched 0.15 percent lower
as its international lenders prepared on Thursday to unblock as
much as 8.5 billion euros in loans that Athens desperately needs
next month to pay its bills .
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)