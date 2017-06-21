European shares slide again, Provident Financial plummets

LONDON, June 21 Weakness among financial and
retail stocks sent European shares down again on Wednesday, as a
profit warning sent Provident Financial sharply down.
Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.6 percent, extending the
previous session's losses, while euro zone stocks fell
more sharply, down 0.8 percent along with the bloc's blue chips
.
Financial services, insurance and banking stocks were among
the worst-performing sectors, punished by heavy losses from
British subprime lender Provident Financial.
Provident plummeted 20 percent after warning on
profit, saying operational disruption from the reorganisation of
its home credit division would weigh for the rest of the
financial year.
Banks were among the top fallers on France's CAC 40 and
GErmany's DAX.
Gains from Whitbread and Centrica, however, helped the FTSE
100 outperform peers despite Provident's fall.
Costa Coffee owner Whitbread was the best performer,
up 5.1 percent after reporting first-quarter sales rose 7.6
percent. It spurred the European travel and leisure sector
to gain 0.2 percent.
Energy firm Centrica also rose after selling its two biggest
gas plants to a subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH.
European retail stocks were also weighed by Belgian food
retailer Colruyt falling 4.8 percent after its
full-year results.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Alison Williams)