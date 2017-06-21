European shares slide further, Provident Financial plummets

* STOXX 600 down 0.8 pct
* Provident Financial slumps on profit warning
* Financial services, banks top European losers
* Oil & gas sector hits 7-month low on crude weakness
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 21 Weakness among financial and
retail stocks sent European shares sliding again on Wednesday,
as Provident Financial fell sharply after a profit warning.
Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent, extending the
previous session's losses, while euro zone stocks fell
more sharply, down 1 percent along with the bloc's blue chips
.
Financial services, insurance and banking stocks were among
the worst-performing sectors, punished by heavy losses from
British subprime lender Provident Financial.
Provident plummeted as much as 20 percent after
warning on profit, saying operational disruption from the
reorganisation of its consumer credit division would weigh for
the rest of the financial year.
"We had been concerned about rising impairments and customer
attrition in the consumer credit division as the new model was
implemented. The transition appears to have been more painful
than expected," said Liberum analysts.
The lender's plunge weighed on sentiment for banks, which
were among the top fallers on France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX.
Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, BNP
Paribas and Natixis fell 1.9 to 2.4 percent, helping
make the French blue-chip index the worst European performer.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank fell up to 1.7 percent.
Belgium's KBC was the worst-performing on the
banking index, down 3.3 percent as its investor day got
off to a disappointing start.
KBC released a new core equity tier 1 target, a key metric
of banks' solvency, of 16.6 percent, and analysts at KBW said
the new figure did not leave room for excess capital
distribution.
"We expect the share price may be on the weak side before
further details are disclosed during the day," they said.
A supply glut weighing on crude prices compounded losses,
sending the oil and gas index to a near 7-month low.
Retail stocks were also weighed by Belgian food retailer
Colruyt falling 4.8 percent after its full-year
results missed consensus.
"This disappointing performance is mainly due to higher
operating costs as Colruyt continued to invest in staff and
stores, as well as a more competitive environment in Belgium in
the second hald," said Barclays analysts.
Scout24 fell after Deutsche Telekom
sold a 9.3 percent stake in the online classified-ads firm.
Meanwhile, Costa Coffee owner Whitbread was the best
European performer, up 5.1 percent after reporting first-quarter
sales rose 7.6 percent. It spurred the European travel and
leisure sector up 0.2 percent, the only sector not in
the red.
Despite some glum company updates on the day, the latest
first-quarter results figures highlight the reasons for
investors’ belief in underlying strength among European
corporates.
STOXX 600 companies have on average reported earnings 10.2
percent above estimates, beating the 4 percent average surprise
factor (since 2011) and the 6 percent surprise factor over the
past four quarters, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Of the 300 companies reporting first quarter revenues to
date, 74.3 percent exceeded analyst estimates, against 53.6
percent in a typical quarter.
