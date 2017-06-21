European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets

* STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct at close
* Provident Financial slumps on profit warning
* Oil & gas sector hits 7-month low on crude weakness
* Italian banks a bright spot
By Helen Reid and Kit Rees
LONDON, June 21 Weakness among financial and
energy stocks led European shares to fall again on Wednesday, as
Provident Financial dropped following a profit warning, though
Italian lenders bucked the downbeat trend.
Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.2 percent, extending the
previous session's losses slightly. Both euro zone stocks
and blue chips fell 0.2 percent.
Financial services, insurance and banking stocks were among
the worst performers, punished by heavy losses from British
subprime lender Provident Financial.
Provident plummeted as much as 20 percent after
warning that disruption from the reorganisation of its consumer
credit division would weigh on its results for the rest of the
financial year.
"We had been concerned about rising impairments and customer
attrition in the consumer credit division as the new model was
implemented. The transition appears to have been more painful
than expected," said Liberum analysts.
Belgium's KBC was the worst-performing on the
banking index, down 4 percent as its investor day got
off to a disappointing start.
KBC released a new core equity tier 1 target, a key metric
of banks' solvency, of 16.6 percent, and analysts at KBW said
the new figure did not leave room for excess capital
distribution.
"We expect the share price may be on the weak side before
further details are disclosed during the day," they said.
A supply glut weighing on crude prices compounded losses,
sending the oil and gas index to a near seven-month low.
Italy's equity market provided some relief,
however, as banks UBI Banca, BPER Banca,
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo all gained
between 2.5 percent to over 5 percent after Intesa offered to
buy the good assets of two troubled Veneto banks.
Italy benchmark jumped 1.3 percent on the back of this
positive development for its banking sector.
Retail stocks were also weighed by Belgian food retailer
Colruyt falling 6.7 percent after its full-year
results missed consensus.
Despite some glum company updates on the day, the latest
first-quarter results figures highlight the reasons for
investors’ belief in underlying strength among European
companies.
STOXX 600 companies have on average reported earnings 10.2
percent above estimates, beating the 4 percent average surprise
factor (since 2011) and the 6 percent surprise factor over the
past four quarters, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.
Of the 300 companies reporting first quarter revenues to
date, 74.3 percent exceeded analyst estimates, against 53.6
percent in a typical quarter.
(Reporting by Kit Rees and Helen Reid, editing by Larry King)