Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars

LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store
for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in
commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3
percent, on track for its third day of straight losses, while
the blue chips dropped 0.4 percent.
European energy sector and mining stocks
were down about 1 percent.
Health care was the top-gaining sector, up 0.8
percent with Switzerland's Novartis in the driving seat
as its shares advanced 2.5 percent, following a positive study
result for its canakinumab medicine, which cut risks for heart
attack survivors.
Elsewhere, Imagination Tech, once a high flyer as a
supplier of graphics technology to Apple <AAPL.O, soared more
than 20 percent after it put itself up for sale.
In April, Apple said that it would no longer use
Imagination's graphics technology in the iPhone, wiping out more
than 60 percent of the British firm's market value.
