Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks

* STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct
* Novartis leads health stocks after study result
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares
bounce
* Oil price weighs on energy stocks, miners
(Updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store
for another weak session on Thursday, pegged back by the slide
in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil
prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4
percent, on track for its third day of straight losses, while
the blue chips dropped 0.6 percent.
The price of oil fell further as worries persisted over
global oversupply, with Europe's energy sector down 1.5
percent, close to 7-month lows, and mining stocks also
retreated 0.7 percent.
"What didn't help were those conflicting comments from OPEC
... and Iran. They need to be singing from the same hymn sheet
if we are to believe that there's positivity to be taken from
these cuts while the U.S. continues to produce more and the
rig-count goes up," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets, said.
"As we saw yesterday, even a drawdown in stockpiles offered
absolutely no help because it just added to the murky outlook."
Health care was the top-gaining sector, however, up
0.7 percent with Switzerland's Novartis in the driving
seat as its shares advanced nearly 3 percent, following a
positive study result for its canakinumab medicine, which cuts
risks for heart attack survivors.
"Expectations around this catalyst have been low and as a
result we have previously highlighted success could drive 3% to
5% upside to mid-term EPS and valuations," analysts at Jefferies
said in note.
Elsewhere, Imagination Tech, once a high flyer as a
supplier of graphics technology to Apple <AAPL.O, soared more
than 20 percent after it put itself up for sale.
In April, Apple said that it would no longer use
Imagination's graphics technology in the iPhone, wiping out more
than 60 percent of the British firm's market value.
Broker action also lifted shares in industrial machinery
firms Rotork and Alfa Laval, which both rose
more than 3 percent following double upgrades from Morgan
Stanley to "overweight".
The broker said that it was positive on forecasts for Alfa
Laval's divisions, and saw growth potential for Rotork's
products.
Morgan Stanley was more pessimistic around the oil sector,
however, with analysts saying in a note that they expected
concerns around a 2018 oil supply glut to weigh.
This put pressure on shares in Subsea 7, Amec
Foster Wheeler, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company
and Tullow Oil, which were all down between 2.6 to 4.8
percent at the bottom of the STOXX.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)