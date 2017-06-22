Health stocks help European equities cut losses

* STOXX 600 flat at close
* Novartis leads health stocks after study result
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares
bounce
* Oil price weighs on energy stocks
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 22 A rise in European health stocks
helped pull European shares out of negative territory on
Thursday, pegged back by the slide in the energy sector on the
back of weakened oil prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the session
flat following two days of straight losses, while the blue chips
were also flat.
Health care was the top-gaining sector, up 2 percent
and briefly touching its highest level since December 2015, with
Switzerland's Novartis in the driving seat.
Novartis' shares marched 5 percent higher following a
positive study result for its canakinumab medicine, which cuts
risks for heart attack survivors.
"Expectations around this catalyst have been low and as a
result we have previously highlighted success could drive 3% to
5% upside to mid-term EPS and valuations," analysts at Jefferies
said in note.
Oil continued to dog European shares, however, as prices
eased slightly off multi-month lows. Europe's energy sector
was down 0.3 percent, touching near-7-month lows.
"What didn't help were those conflicting comments from OPEC
... and Iran. They need to be singing from the same hymn sheet
if we are to believe that there's positivity to be taken from
these cuts while the U.S. continues to produce more and the
rig-count goes up," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets, said.
"As we saw yesterday, even a drawdown in stockpiles offered
absolutely no help because it just added to the murky outlook."
Likewise pessimism on the oil sector and concerns around a
2018 supply glut from broker Morgan Stanley put pressure on
shares in Subsea 7, which they downgraded to "equal
weight".
Subsea 7's shares dropped 4.4 percent to the bottom of the
STOXX.
Elsewhere, Imagination Tech, once a high flyer as a
supplier of graphics technology to Apple <AAPL.O, soared more
than 20 percent after it put itself up for sale.
In April, Apple said that it would no longer use
Imagination's graphics technology in the iPhone, wiping out more
than 60 percent of the British firm's market value.
Broker action also lifted shares in industrial machinery
firms Rotork and Alfa Laval, which rose 3.6
percent and 3.9 percent respectively following double upgrades
from Morgan Stanley to "overweight".
The broker said that it was positive on forecasts for Alfa
Laval's divisions, and saw growth potential for Rotork's
products.
