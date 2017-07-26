FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
Another note of caution on European stocks as Credit Suisse says euro strength could bite
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午9点20分 / 2 天内

Another note of caution on European stocks as Credit Suisse says euro strength could bite

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's global strategists slightly rolled back their "overweight" stance on euro zone stocks on Wednesday as a surging euro and the potential for the brisk pace of inflows to ease forces a rethink on one of the year's most popular trades.

Credit Suisse is the latest big broker to sound a note of caution on European stocks. Europe remains an "overweight" at the firm and is their most preferred region globally after emerging markets.

However, the euro's 10.5 percent rally this year has raised worries about the impact on profits for exporters, such as Europe's auto makers, who have long benefited from a weaker currency and account for a large portion of the region's profit pool.

Those concerns come just as a brighter macroeconomic backdrop, easing political concerns and robust earnings have seen foreign investors, particularly from the U.S., return in numbers to European stocks and take valuations back above long-term averages.

Credit Suisse estimated that a 10 percent rise in the euro would take around 6 percentage points off earnings growth. Economists at the firm see the euro rising to $1.22 against the dollar over the next year.

Roughly half of continental European corporate profits are generated outside the euro zone, according to Credit Suisse, and the impact of the currency is an area of focus in the ongoing second-quarter earnings season.

Credit Suisse pointed out that while Europe may be a consensus trade on a three or 12-month view, long-term investors are still skeptical as only 9 percent have chosen Europe as their "top long" on a five-year time horizon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index has gained around 6 percent so for this year, as has the blue chip euro zone-focused index, for which Credit Suisse cut its year-end target to 3,650 from 3,800.

They also reduced their rating on French equities back to benchmark on concerns around euro strength, valuations and the economy, and also trimmed their "overweight" in Spanish equities.

The broker remains "underweight" Italian stocks.

Credit Suisse said it favoured European stocks most geared to the domestic recovery and named "outperform" rated Deutsche Wohnen, Telenet, Aena, Cellnex, Credit Agricole, Enel, Bouygues among their picks.

Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below