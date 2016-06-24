European shares seen opening 6 to 7.5 pct lower

LONDON, June 24 European stock markets headed
for a sharply lower open on Friday, according to pre-market
calls from financial bookmakers, after results showed that
Britain had voted to leave the European Union.
According to calls from IG and CMC, Britain's blue-chip FTSE
100 index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were expected to fall between 6 percent and 7.5 percent.
Results from Thursday's landmark referendum showed that
Britain had decided to leave the EU, in an outcome that sets the
country on an uncertain path and deals the largest setback to
European efforts to forge greater unity since World War Two.
Morgan Stanley saw a 15 to 20 percent downside for European
equities from Thursday's levels.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)