European stock markets seen higher at open

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 13 European stock markets were seen opening higher on Tuesday, according to pre-market calls from financial bookmakers, in what would mark a rebound from three straight days of losses.
Britain's FTSE 100 was seen up by 26-30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent higher.
Germany's DAX was seen up by 83-108 points, or 0.8-1.0 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 31-48 points, or 0.7-1.1 percent higher.
European shares had ended at their lowest point in two weeks on Monday, as investors fretted over a possible near-term interest rate hike in the United States. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
