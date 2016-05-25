ABN Amro finds place in STOXX 600 index, Sports Direct out

* ABN AMRO, Hochtief, Saab promoted to STOXX 600
* Sports Direct, Restaurant Group among firms to drop out
* Saga, CYBG and Elior to also join STOXX 600 index
LONDON, May 25 Dutch bank ABN Amro and
German construction group Hochtief are among stocks to
be added to the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index,
potentially helping them attract more investment flows.
Index compiler STOXX, which uses criteria such as market
capitalisation and free float to rank stocks, said late on
Tuesday that Italian oil services group Saipem and
Swedish defence firm Saab will also find places in
the index.
Others winning promotion include Saga, a British
services company specialising in people aged over 50, UK banking
group CYBG, and French travel and leisure company
Elior.
However, Britain's Sports Direct, Restaurant Group
and Bovis Homes are among those to be demoted.
Demotion from the benchmark index means the shares will be
dropped from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index trackers
replicating the STOXX 600, which can often result in a
fall in liquidity for the stocks.
The changes will take effect when markets open on June 20.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)