Sovereign funds' selling could hit $700 bln of European stocks

* Norway, Qatar have holdings in major European stocks
* Saudi Arabia also major fund but holdings less well-known
* European banks in particular at risk from SWF sell-off
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 10 Up to $700 billion of European
stocks, including major banks, could be in the firing line as
the slump in oil prompts some producer countries' sovereign
wealth funds to offload investments.
Fund managers and investors say recent sharp selloffs in
global markets and especially European stocks may have been
exacerbated by national rainy-day funds selling parts of their
equity portfolios to ease squeezed public finances.
That might also help explain why European bank stocks have
lost nearly a quarter of their value since the start of the
year, a $240 billion wipe-out more brutal than at the start of
the financial crisis in 2008.
"I suspect there has been some liquidation across the board
by some funds," said Kevin Gardiner, global investment
strategist at Rothschild Wealth Management
"It's hard to be sure, but it's quite likely that some
sovereign wealth funds in oil-producing countries have felt the
need to plug the gap in their budgets."
Worries about oversupply in the oil market and a slowdown in
China, the world's second-biggest economy, have renewed the long
slide in crude prices this year, slashing revenues for producer
nations such as Norway and Saudi Arabia and hitting currencies.
Their sovereign wealth funds grew rich during oil's long
rally, but crude prices have collapsed from above $100 in June
2014 to a 12-year low of $27.10 last month.
Few sovereign wealth funds report their stock holdings
across sectors and regions, but based on information from those
that do, J.P. Morgan's global market strategist Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou estimates that oil producers' funds hold around
$2 trillion of publicly listed equities worldwide.
Extrapolating further, he estimates that up to $700 billion
of that total could be invested in western European equities,
with between a quarter and one-third in banking stocks.
Like Gardiner, Panigirtzoglou thinks it is likely that
sovereign wealth funds have been selling down some of their
holdings in recent weeks.
"It's not a flow that you can easily detect as some of that
selling is being executed by high frequency trading companies,"
Panigirtzoglou said.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest at more
than $810 billion, hinted this month at an active management
style that could entail selling its equity assets.
Egil Matsen, the central bank official supervising the fund,
told Reuters that the fund would retain its aim of outperforming
global markets.
In its last available quarterly report, the fund said it was
worth 7,019 billion Norwegian crowns ($816.61 billion), of which
60 percent was invested in equities.
Global financial stocks accounted for 23.5 percent of this
overall equity portfolio, while European stocks represented 40
percent of the Norwegian fund's overall equity holding --
roughly $200 billion worth.
Its major European stock investments included Nestle
, Royal Dutch Shell, Novartis, Roche
, HSBC and Sanofi.
The Qatar Investment Authority meanwhile has big stakes in
Volkswagen, Barclays, Credit Suisse
, Sainsbury and Glencore.
China has its own sovereign wealth funds which, though less
exposed to oil, could start selling off assets as the economy
stalls. Among their holdings are stakes in major Italian banks.
CrossBridge Capital strategist Manish Singh said that while
there was no hard evidence, the notion that sovereign wealth
funds are selling some of their European equity holdings was
plausible and could explain of this year's sharp stock falls.
"Sovereign wealth funds went into European financial stocks
in a big way a few years ago, so that could be one of the
reasons why that sector has been hit this year, as they
liquidate positions to raise cash," said Singh.
($1 = 8.5953 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Mike Dolan and Catherine Evans)